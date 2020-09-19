expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

By Editorial Board

Published 8:45 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

To the third COVID-19 death in Freeborn County and an increase in new cases.

We were saddened to hear news this week of the third COVID-19 death in Freeborn County, which is the second at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea.

The local deaths have included two people in their 80s and one in their 90s.

On Thursday, county health officials reported 25 new cases — the largest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic including 13 people between 10 and 20.

Albert Lea Area Schools officials announced Thursday the high school would switch to distance learning at least for a week as they review the situation. They said the high school had 12 new positive cases and the middle school had two.

They will review the decision next Thursday.

We encourage everyone in the community to stay vigilant in keeping up with health precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, not only for our seniors throughout the community, but for people of all ages.

It is simple to wash your hands regularly and to wear a mask when you are in close proximity to others. It’s also wise to avoid large groups of people where you cannot socially distance. 

To a proposal for apartments in the former Marketplace Foods building.

Developers came before the Albert Lea City Council Monday to present plans for a new housing complex in the former Marketplace Foods building at Skyline Plaza.

The developers said the plan includes up to 50 one- and two-bedroom market-rate units. The building would also have amenities for tenants such as an exercise area and a gathering space.

We think this is great news for the community as recent housing studies have shown a need for more housing in the area. We also believe this could spur further development.

We look forward to seeing this project move forward and hope the city and developers are able to work together to make it financially possible.

To free breakfasts and lunches for all students in the Albert Lea school district.

Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Albert Lea students can receive free breakfasts and lunches through the end of December through an extension in the Summer Food Service Program.

This will be beneficial to many families in the district, and will help struggling parents alleviate some of the expenses they might have had to otherwise pay to provide school meals to their children.

About Editorial Board

The Editorial Board of the Albert Lea Tribune comprises Scott Schmeltzer, Tim Engstrom and Sarah Stultz.

email author More by Editorial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wildfire’s effects felt as far away as Minnesota

Health Updates

Resources still available for people suffering from addiction

News

City to file contested case hearing with MPCA

News

City’s building permits still up over last year

News

Hunters encouraged to collect spruce grouse feathers for DNR study

News

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

Education

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

Education

Star class: Number sense

Education

Southwest standout student

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Minn. campaign worker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to poaching black bear on reservation

Albert Lea Tigers

Young runners shine at Tigers home meet

Cops, Courts & Fires

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minn.

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Albert Lea Tigers

Scarlets down Tigers, 6-1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fair office broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Election Day voting in Minnesota starts now

Education

COVID-19 spread shifts the school guidance map

Elections & Campaigns

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

News

Council votes to offer manager position