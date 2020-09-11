Delores K. Neibuhr age 93 of Hastings, Mn. passed away peacefully, August 19, 2020, at Regina Senior Living in Hastings. Delores Kathleen, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Nasen) Behrends, was born on March 24, 1927 in Freeborn County, Minnesota. Dee attended Alden High School where she graduated with the class of 1945, and continued her education in nursing. She began her career at Regina Hospital before concluding in Staples, Minnesota. Dee’s dedication to her nursing career lasted many decades. She was very passionate about family, flowers, the Minnesota Vikings, and was a long standing member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hastings. Dee lived her life with grace and left us with her most gracious moments of all. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings. Sister Roselyn Behrends, sister Sylvia Sorensen, brother Bernard Behrends brother in law Dick Sorensen and sister in law Mary Behrends. Dee is survived by daughter, Sue Karnick; son Steve (Susie) Neibuhr; sister Jean Grube; brother David Behrends; grand children , Kristen Karnick, Zachary Neibuhr and Skylar Neibuhr; and other relatives and friends. Private family graveside services will be held for Dee. In liew of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Regina Foundation in memory of Dee.