September 15, 2020

Dawn Baas

Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Dawn Baas, 60, of Albert Lea, MN passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dawn was born on November 14, 1959 to Wilbur and Dorothy (Hanson) Schneider.

Dawn graduated from Albert Lea High School. She worked many years as an administrative assistant with Fourteen Foods and Bauer Built Tire.

On January 7, 2017 Dawn married her best friend, Jerri Baas. Dawn enjoyed spending time gardening, fishing and long site seeing rides. Time with Jerri, her children and grandchildren and family brought her much joy.

Dawn is survived by her loving husband, Jerri, children Landon Farr and Desirae Farr, grandchildren Timothy and Beau, sisters Wanda Mitsch, Janet (Greg) Ackland, brother Ronald, mother-in-law Gwendolyn Baas, brother-in-law Tom (Deb) Baas, and sisters-in-law Maxine (Richard) Holt and Pauline Baas. Also surviving Dawn are her stepchildren Matt (Mary) Baas, Tyler (Heather) Baas, and Jacob (Nicky) Baas and cherished step grandchildren Madalyn, Mackayla, Brantley, Haven, Rose, Lily, Lane, and Callan.

Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, sister Julie, brothers Dean and Dennis, brother-in-law Gary Mitsch and sister-in-law Rosanne Johnson.

A private graveside burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020. Cards and/or memorials may be sent to the family c/o of Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Online condolences are also welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

