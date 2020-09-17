expand
September 17, 2020

Damage to property and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:48 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

Police received a report at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday of damage to property at 625 W. Main St. 

Police received a report of a mailbox that had been damaged at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday at 72361 180th St. in Albert Lea.

 

Vehicle reportedly tampered with

Police received a report at 5:04 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was tampered with at 636 E. 11th St. 

 

Campaign signs reported stolen

Police received a report at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday of five Democratic campaign signs that were reported stolen overnight at 204 E. Hawthorne St. 

Police received a report at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday of three Biden campaign signs that had been taken the last three days from 817 Garfield Ave. 

 

 

 

