September 28, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Total COVID-19 tests in state pass 2 million; new cases reported in area

By Staff Reports

Published 11:35 am Monday, September 28, 2020

Area counties saw lower increases in COVID-19 cases on Monday compared to recent days, according to local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 546. Of the total cases, 31 are considered active cases and two are hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the two new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 50s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: one new case, 147 total cases
  • Mower County: six new cases, 1,342 total cases
  • Steele County: two new cases, 555 total cases
  • Waseca County: no new cases, 689 total cases

Statewide, 936 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 97,638. Of that number, 87,330 are no longer in isolation.

Seven new deaths were reported in Anoka, Clay, Hennepin, Itasca and Ramsey counties, ranging in age from late 50s to early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,015 people die from COVID-19, of which 1,447 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 22,162 people tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, increasing the cumulative total to 2,003,115.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 83 1
Anoka 6,238 137
Becker 281 2
Beltrami 450 5
Benton 560 3
Big Stone 83 0
Blue Earth 1,726 6
Brown 196 2
Carlton 276 1
Carver 1,437 7
Cass 184 4
Chippewa 223 1
Chisago 513 1
Clay 1,417 41
Clearwater 28 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 228 0
Crow Wing 555 18
Dakota 7,635 126
Dodge 257 0
Douglas 337 2
Faribault 147 0
Fillmore 133 0
Freeborn 546 4
Goodhue 382 9
Grant 63 4
Hennepin 27,372 932
Houston 128 0
Hubbard 117 1
Isanti 315 1
Itasca 347 15
Jackson 149 1
Kanabec 127 8
Kandiyohi 1,055 2
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 123 3
Lac qui Parle 65 1
Lake 60 0
Lake of the Woods 23 1
Le Sueur 474 4
Lincoln 116 0
Lyon 722 4
Mahnomen 49 1
Marshall 53 1
Martin 430 10
McLeod 501 2
Meeker 213 2
Mille Lacs 169 3
Morrison 268 2
Mower 1,342 5
Murray 172 2
Nicollet 545 17
Nobles 1,977 16
Norman 54 0
Olmsted 2,519 28
Otter Tail 462 4
Pennington 120 1
Pine 343 0
Pipestone 232 10
Polk 322 4
Pope 99 0
Ramsey 11,088 322
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 177 3
Renville 157 8
Rice 1,343 8
Rock 176 0
Roseau 125 0
Scott 2,625 33
Sherburne 1,169 14
Sibley 199 3
St. Louis 1,659 41
Stearns 4,077 24
Steele 555 2
Stevens 104 1
Swift 144 1
Todd 504 2
Traverse 34 0
Wabasha 202 0
Wadena 72 0
Waseca 689 8
Washington 3,883 55
Watonwan 530 4
Wilkin 70 3
Winona 913 18
Wright 1,695 7
Yellow Medicine 190 2
Unknown/missing 154 0

Health Updates

