September 8, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations decrease

By Staff Reports

Published 11:34 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations across Minnesota continue to decline, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

As of Tuesday, there were 257 people hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care. This is down from 275 the day prior.

The state also reported a smaller number of new cases from previous days, with 387 new cases reported. Testing was down by at least half with only 7,357 new tests completed.

With the new cases, the state’s cumulative count is 81,608. Of that number, 74,235 are no longer in isolation.

Two new deaths were reported in Hennepin and Ramsey counties. One person was in their late 40s and one was in their late 70s. Both lived in a private residence.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,862. Of that number, 1,361 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The county has had 425 cumulative cases, of which 26 are considered active. One person from the county is currently hospitalized.

The health department said the new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 40s.

The following are the updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new cases, 119 total cases

• Mower County: one new case, 1,284 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 473 total cases

• Waseca County: eight new cases, 335 total cases

Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations decrease

