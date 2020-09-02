expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Freeborn County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county has had 402 cumulative cases, of which 13 are considered active. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the updates from other area counties:

  • Faribault County: one new case, 116 total cases
  • Mower County: two new cases, 1,187 total cases
  • Steele County: six new cases, 441 total cases
  • Waseca County: one new case, 271 total cases

Statewide, 761 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 77,085. Of that number, 69,521 are no longer in isolation, and 297 are hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seven new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Martin, Ramsey and St. Louis counties. Five were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,830, of which 1,345 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state health department, 27,487 new tests were completed, bringing the total tests completed to 1,525,555.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 51 1
Anoka 4,816 121
Becker 201 2
Beltrami 327 1
Benton 412 3
Big Stone 35 0
Blue Earth 1,303 5
Brown 133 2
Carlton 196 1
Carver 1,140 4
Cass 105 3
Chippewa 142 1
Chisago 321 1
Clay 913 40
Clearwater 19 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 202 0
Crow Wing 315 16
Dakota 6,084 112
Dodge 158 0
Douglas 173 1
Faribault 116 0
Fillmore 86 0
Freeborn 402 1
Goodhue 262 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 23,372 883
Houston 80 0
Hubbard 46 0
Isanti 179 0
Itasca 201 12
Jackson 97 1
Kanabec 65 6
Kandiyohi 825 1
Kittson 8 0
Koochiching 89 3
Lac qui Parle 18 0
Lake 34 0
Lake of the Woods 13 0
Le Sueur 386 2
Lincoln 70 0
Lyon 540 3
Mahnomen 37 1
Marshall 38 0
Martin 237 7
McLeod 369 1
Meeker 112 2
Mille Lacs 104 3
Morrison 121 1
Mower 1,187 3
Murray 143 2
Nicollet 445 15
Nobles 1,870 13
Norman 46 0
Olmsted 2,058 24
Otter Tail 297 4
Pennington 94 1
Pine 157 0
Pipestone 189 9
Polk 204 4
Pope 64 0
Ramsey 9,311 299
Red Lake 29 0
Redwood 71 0
Renville 84 6
Rice 1,207 8
Rock 110 0
Roseau 73 0
Scott 2,068 32
Sherburne 930 13
Sibley 140 3
St. Louis 908 24
Stearns 3,306 22
Steele 441 2
Stevens 54 1
Swift 65 1
Todd 452 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 125 0
Wadena 49 0
Waseca 271 3
Washington 3,071 54
Watonwan 445 4
Wilkin 51 3
Winona 507 17
Wright 1,277 6
Yellow Medicine 94 1
Unknown/missing 157 0