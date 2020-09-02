Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county has had 402 cumulative cases, of which 13 are considered active. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the updates from other area counties:

Faribault County: one new case, 116 total cases

Mower County: two new cases, 1,187 total cases

Steele County: six new cases, 441 total cases

Waseca County: one new case, 271 total cases

Statewide, 761 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 77,085. Of that number, 69,521 are no longer in isolation, and 297 are hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seven new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Martin, Ramsey and St. Louis counties. Five were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,830, of which 1,345 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state health department, 27,487 new tests were completed, bringing the total tests completed to 1,525,555.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths