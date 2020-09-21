expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death

By Staff Reports

Published 11:20 am Monday, September 21, 2020

Mower County reported its fifth COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated it was a person in their early 60s who lived in a long-term care facility.

Mower County Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg said there has been a recent increase in cases in long-term care facilities, with five facilities in Mower County testing staff and residents on a weekly basis due to either a positive test in a staff member or a resident.

The county on Monday reported six new lab-confirmed cases, bringing its total cumulative cases to 1,293.

Like Mower County, Freeborn County reported six new cases and has now had 522 cumulative cases. Of that number, 66 are considered active cases and two people are hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county’s new cases included two people between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 80s.

Faribault County reported no new cases and remains at 132 cases; Steele County had one new case and is at 522 total cases; and Waseca County reported one new case and has had 533 total cases.

Statewide, 937 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 90,942. Of that number, 82,174 are no longer in isolation, and 255 are hospitalized, including 128 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In addition to the death in Mower County, three other deaths were reported in Beltrami, Douglas and Renville counties.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,969, of which 1,425 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 16,938 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed statewide to 1,855,308.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in rollover on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive theft reports and other law enforcement reports

News

What to do with ‘46 pounds of zucchini’? First-time gardeners discover canning

News

Walz wonders about ‘more bipartisan approach’ to COVID-19

Education

Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons to switch learning models

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Waseca County reports backlog of 98 new cases

News

Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump pitch to voters in northern Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden absorb news of Ginsburg death on the fly while campaigning in Minnesota

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Effects of wildfires felt as far away as Minnesota

Health Updates

Resources still available for people suffering from addiction

News

City to file contested case hearing with MPCA

News

City’s building permits still up over last year

News

Hunters encouraged to collect spruce grouse feathers for DNR study

News

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

Education

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

Education

Star class: Number sense

Education

Southwest standout student

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field