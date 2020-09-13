Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn, Waseca counties report deaths

Freeborn County reported its second death of a person with COVID-19 on Sunday, while Waseca County reported two new deaths, according to the daily update from health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the Freeborn County resident who died was between 85 and 89 years old. In Waseca County, one person died who was between 85 and 89 years old and one person died who was between 95 and 99 years old.

Freeborn County also reported 12 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total count to 454. Of that number, 42 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases were the following:

• Two people between 10 and 20

• One person in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

• One person in their 100s

One person from Freeborn County is hospitalized as of today, the county health department said.

The following are updates about other counties in the area:

• Faribault County: one new case, 127 total cases, zero total deaths

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,234 total cases, four total deaths

• Steele County: no new cases, 496 total cases, two total deaths

• Waseca County: one new cases, 392 total cases, eight total deaths

In addition to the deaths in Freeborn and Waseca County, 10 other deaths were reported across the state, including in Anoka, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey and St. Louis counties. Nine of the total deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative death count to 1,919, of which 1,398 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, 741 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 84,311. Of that number, 77,461 are no longer in isolation, and 241 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 21,489 tests were completed Saturday, increasing the state’s total tests to 1,707,514.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths