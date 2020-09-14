expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 1:19 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

Seven new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County Monday, according to the daily update from state and local health officials.

The new cases increased the county’s total cases to 461, of which 33 are considered active and one is currently hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included three people between the age of 10 and 20, one person in their 40s, one person in their 70s, one person in their 80s and one person in their 90s.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 128 total cases

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,238 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 497 total cases

• Waseca County: one new case, 393 total cases

Statewide, 643 new cases were reported, increasing the total cumulative cases to 84,949, of which 78,238 are no longer in isolation and 233 are hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care.

Three new deaths were reported in Hennepin, McLeod and Wright counties, all of which lived in private residences.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,922, of which 1,398 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated 17,152 new tests were completed Sunday, increasing the total completed tests to 1,724,779.

Health Updates

Mayo doctors urge residents to get flu shot early

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood-Kensett team’s ‘Back the Blue’ posters will be sold after all

News

Floyd family launches George Floyd Memorial Foundation

News

Capitol rally targets Minnesota’s COVID-19 state of emergency

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn, Waseca counties report deaths

Health Updates

Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules

News

For visit by Packers, Vikings present crowd-free, revamped D

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Mower County; continued spike in cases in Waseca County

Arts & Culture

A talent for cartoons

Education

School administrators work to help students through recent deaths of classmates

News

County considers building for hazardous waste collections

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea, Freeborn County release DUI enforcement stats

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 4-10, 2020

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic adjusts hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

Education

Gallery: Area districts go back to school

News

Virtual walk to raise mental health awareness set

News

Sustainable ag projects awarded

News

Minnesota launches program for families who have lost babies

Education

Star class: Kindergarten

Education

Principal’s Corner: Albert Lea students are smiling

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea cross country splits meet with Faribault

Albert Lea Tigers

A.L. swim and dive team narrowly miss second win