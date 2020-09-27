expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 3:05 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020

Freeborn County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to local and state health officials.

The county has now had 544 cumulative cases, of which 41 are considered active cases, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. Two people are presently hospitalized.

The new cases include one person in their 20s and one person in their 70s.

The following are updates for other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 146 total cases

• Mower County: eight new cases, 1,336 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 553 total cases

• Waseca County: 20 new cases, 689 total cases

Statewide, 1,077 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 96,734, of which 86,252 are no longer in isolation.

Four new deaths were reported in Anoka, Hennepin and Nicollet counties, ranging in age from early 50s to late 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. One resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s death count to 2,008, of which 1,445 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 25,283 tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed across the state to 1,981,100.

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Poll: Most think Senate should wait on Supreme Court confirmation

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Poll: Biden holds on to lead over Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000

Elections & Campaigns

Trump to return to Minnesota for Duluth rally on Wednesday

Education

Food pantries at Riverland campuses aim to alleviate food insecurity for students

Albert Lea Tigers

‘We’re ready to get after it’

Arts & Culture

Art created during pandemic to be on display at Freeborn County Arts Initiative

Cops, Courts & Fires

Celebrating the new fire station

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 22-24, 2020

News

Shoreline restoration project planned at Itasca State Park

News

Know where, when to apply fall nitrogen fertilizer

News

Contingency plan released for livestock producers

News

Grant money available to livestock owners to prevent wolf attacks

Elections & Campaigns

Campaign signs to be removed from state highway rights of way

News

Farm safety and health channel launched

News

Farm, ranch stress assistance available

Education

Fall Farm to School virtual field trips announced

Education

Star class: Getting outside

News

WCTA holds meeting

Education

Principal’s Corner: Using Second Step program at Sibley

Education

Albert Lea High School standout student