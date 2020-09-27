Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Freeborn County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to local and state health officials.

The county has now had 544 cumulative cases, of which 41 are considered active cases, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. Two people are presently hospitalized.

The new cases include one person in their 20s and one person in their 70s.

The following are updates for other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 146 total cases

• Mower County: eight new cases, 1,336 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 553 total cases

• Waseca County: 20 new cases, 689 total cases

Statewide, 1,077 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 96,734, of which 86,252 are no longer in isolation.

Four new deaths were reported in Anoka, Hennepin and Nicollet counties, ranging in age from early 50s to late 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. One resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s death count to 2,008, of which 1,445 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 25,283 tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed across the state to 1,981,100.