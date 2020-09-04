Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in area counties on Friday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported three new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 413.

The following are updates from other area counties:

Faribault County: one new case, 117 total cases,

Mower County: six new cases, 1,198 total cases

Steele County: eight new cases, 458 total cases

Waseca County: 17 new cases, 298 total cases

Statewide, 856 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 78,899. Of that number 70,537 are out of isolation, and 274 are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Ten new deaths were reported in Ramsey, Anoka, Hennepin, Marshall and Martin counties. The deaths were in people ranging in age from their 40s to 90s, and six people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. One resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths increased the state’s total death count to 1,847, of which 1,354 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 18,693 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,558,831, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths