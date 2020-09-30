expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total cases to 548.

Of the total cases, 25 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The following is an update of other area counties:

  • Faribault County: two new cases, 149 total cases
  • Mower County: four new cases, 1,348 total cases
  • Steele County: five new cases, 560 total cases
  • Waseca County: no new cases, 722 total cases

Across the state, 689 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 99,134. Of that number, 89,392 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Sixteen new deaths were reported across the state in Anoka, Blue Earth, Dakota, Hennepin, Itasca, Koochiching, Ramsey, Redwood, Rock, Stearns and Yellow Medicine counties.

All of the deaths were 65 and older, and nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,036 COVID-19 deaths, including 1,458 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The state health department stated 12,820 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 2,030,167.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 88 1
Anoka 6,343 138
Becker 286 2
Beltrami 473 5
Benton 568 3
Big Stone 83 0
Blue Earth 1,743 7
Brown 199 2
Carlton 286 1
Carver 1,451 7
Cass 188 4
Chippewa 233 1
Chisago 522 1
Clay 1,457 41
Clearwater 32 0
Cook 7 0
Cottonwood 229 0
Crow Wing 563 18
Dakota 7,724 127
Dodge 268 0
Douglas 362 2
Faribault 149 0
Fillmore 134 0
Freeborn 548 4
Goodhue 392 9
Grant 64 4
Hennepin 27,728 936
Houston 135 0
Hubbard 126 1
Isanti 324 1
Itasca 356 16
Jackson 154 1
Kanabec 131 8
Kandiyohi 1,057 3
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 123 4
Lac qui Parle 72 1
Lake 61 0
Lake of the Woods 24 1
Le Sueur 480 4
Lincoln 118 0
Lyon 738 4
Mahnomen 49 1
Marshall 53 1
Martin 462 11
McLeod 503 2
Meeker 214 2
Mille Lacs 172 3
Morrison 280 2
Mower 1,348 6
Murray 176 2
Nicollet 553 17
Nobles 1,979 16
Norman 58 0
Olmsted 2,544 28
Otter Tail 473 4
Pennington 120 1
Pine 361 0
Pipestone 239 10
Polk 334 4
Pope 100 0
Ramsey 11,209 325
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 180 5
Renville 163 8
Rice 1,351 8
Rock 184 1
Roseau 125 0
Scott 2,663 33
Sherburne 1,185 14
Sibley 203 3
St. Louis 1,747 42
Stearns 4,119 25
Steele 560 2
Stevens 107 1
Swift 145 1
Todd 514 2
Traverse 36 0
Wabasha 208 0
Wadena 73 0
Waseca 722 8
Washington 3,950 55
Watonwan 535 4
Wilkin 71 3
Winona 923 18
Wright 1,713 7
Yellow Medicine 200 3
Unknown/missing 154 0

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

Elections & Campaigns

Trump visit to Duluth highlights growing fight for union voters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Elections & Campaigns

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers notch first win of the season, follow up with second

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea soccer falls to Falcons

Elections & Campaigns

Auditor-treasurer outlines voting procedures for election

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Colors of autumn

Arts & Culture

Woman uses ancient method in upcoming Art Center show

News

This Week in History: Gun battle in downtown Albert Lea leaves 2 dead

News

Late penalties, license suspensions, collections resume

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 25, 2020

News

Worth County 4-H meeting planned

Education

Club announces scholarship winners

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

News

DNR begins testing for industrial chemicals in deer

Education

SMIF seeking applications for child care, education grants

Education

University of Minnesota professor looking to build a new climate change program

News

Albert Lea city manager contract approved

News

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in CWD management zones

News

Learn to hunt deer classes continue until mid-October

Education

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 6th death; school district weighs changing learning model