Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new COVID-19 cases

Freeborn County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in the daily update from state and local health officials.

The new cases increased the county’s cumulative case total to 529, of which 66 are considered active cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.

There are currently two people hospitalized.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 132 total cases

• Mower County: eight new cases, 1,308 total cases

• Steele County: four new cases, 530 total cases

• Waseca County: 17 new cases, 566 total cases

Statewide, 690 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 92,100.

Of that number, 83,507 are no longer in isolation, and 303 are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations is up by 13 from the prior day.

The state reported six new deaths in Hennepin, Itasca and St. Louis counties. All were 60 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,985, of which 1,433 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department indicated 10,319 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed in Minnesota to 1,873,867.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths