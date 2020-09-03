Daily COVID-19 update: 9 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in area counties on Thursday, according to daily updates from state and local health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported nine new cases in Freeborn County, increasing the county’s total count to 411. Of that number, 21 are considered active, and no one is hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 10 and 20

• Two people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

The following were the new cases and case totals reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 116 total cases

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,192 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 449 total cases

• Waseca County: 10 new cases, 289 total cases

Statewide, 1,047 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total count to 78,123. Of that number, 70,175 are no longer in isolation, and 272 are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care.

Seven new deaths were reported in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Itasca, Lake of the Woods and Olmsted counties. Three of the residents were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,837. Of that number, 1,348 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 13,926 new cases were reported, increasing the total tests completed to 1,540,107.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths