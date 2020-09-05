expand
September 6, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:03 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020

Freeborn County reported seven new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new hospitalization, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The new cases push Freeborn County’s total case count to 420. Of that amount, 26 cases remain active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person under 10, two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s and one in their 60s.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 117 total cases

• Mower County, eight new cases, 1,206 total cases

• Steele County, six new cases, 463 total cases

• Waseca County, 10 new cases, 308 total cases

Statewide, 924 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total case count to 79,880. Of that number 71,507 no longer are in isolation and 279 are hospitalized, including 133 in intensive care.

Four new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington Counties. All were in their 80s, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,851, of which 1,357 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 18,710 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,577,466.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 58 1
Anoka 4,979 123
Becker 207 2
Beltrami 333 1
Benton 431 3
Big Stone 40 0
Blue Earth 1,402 5
Brown 137 2
Carlton 208 1
Carver 1,181 5
Cass 105 3
Chippewa 155 1
Chisago 342 1
Clay 984 40
Clearwater 21 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 203 0
Crow Wing 333 16
Dakota 6,388 114
Dodge 160 0
Douglas 182 1
Faribault 117 0
Fillmore 89 0
Freeborn 420 1
Goodhue 269 9
Grant 56 4
Hennepin 24,026 889
Houston 84 0
Hubbard 46 0
Isanti 192 0
Itasca 212 13
Jackson 98 1
Kanabec 70 6
Kandiyohi 850 1
Kittson 9 0
Koochiching 91 3
Lac qui Parle 21 0
Lake 37 0
Lake of the Woods 14 1
Le Sueur 402 2
Lincoln 71 0
Lyon 562 3
Mahnomen 37 1
Marshall 44 1
Martin 248 9
McLeod 377 1
Meeker 125 2
Mille Lacs 110 3
Morrison 131 1
Mower 1,206 3
Murray 146 2
Nicollet 455 15
Nobles 1,888 13
Norman 47 0
Olmsted 2,103 25
Otter Tail 315 4
Pennington 100 1
Pine 161 0
Pipestone 198 9
Polk 221 4
Pope 68 0
Ramsey 9,574 302
Red Lake 32 0
Redwood 75 0
Renville 94 6
Rice 1,223 8
Rock 114 0
Roseau 77 0
Scott 2,163 32
Sherburne 956 13
Sibley 155 3
St. Louis 972 24
Stearns 3,415 22
Steele 463 2
Stevens 71 1
Swift 69 1
Todd 456 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 131 0
Wadena 51 0
Waseca 308 3
Washington 3,203 55
Watonwan 449 4
Wilkin 52 3
Winona 568 17
Wright 1,341 6
Yellow Medicine 109 1
Unknown/missing 167 0

