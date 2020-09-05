Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported seven new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new hospitalization, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The new cases push Freeborn County’s total case count to 420. Of that amount, 26 cases remain active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person under 10, two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s and one in their 60s.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 117 total cases

• Mower County, eight new cases, 1,206 total cases

• Steele County, six new cases, 463 total cases

• Waseca County, 10 new cases, 308 total cases

Statewide, 924 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total case count to 79,880. Of that number 71,507 no longer are in isolation and 279 are hospitalized, including 133 in intensive care.

Four new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington Counties. All were in their 80s, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,851, of which 1,357 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 18,710 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,577,466.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths