expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 4th death reported in Waseca County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:10 pm Monday, September 7, 2020

Waseca County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Monday of a person in their early 90s, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county had six new lab-confirmed cases reported and has now had 327 cases. Information about how many active cases are in the county was not immediately available.

Faribault and Freeborn County reported no new cases and have had 118 and 423 cases, respectively.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of Freeborn County’s new cases, 24 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Mower County had two new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,213, and Steele County had four new cases, increasing its total to 473.

Across the state, 638 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative state cases to 81,225. Of that number, 73,403 are no longer in isolation and 275 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care.

In addition to the Waseca County death, two new deaths were reported in Anoka and Carver counties. Two of the total deaths were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one lived in a private residence.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,860, of which 1,361 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 15,147 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,609,618.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 59 1
Anoka 5,076 125
Becker 211 2
Beltrami 337 3
Benton 437 3
Big Stone 42 0
Blue Earth 1,435 5
Brown 139 2
Carlton 210 1
Carver 1,199 6
Cass 109 3
Chippewa 161 1
Chisago 361 1
Clay 1,011 40
Clearwater 22 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 204 0
Crow Wing 346 16
Dakota 6,503 115
Dodge 161 0
Douglas 188 1
Faribault 118 0
Fillmore 88 0
Freeborn 423 1
Goodhue 273 9
Grant 56 4
Hennepin 24,299 891
Houston 89 0
Hubbard 51 0
Isanti 200 0
Itasca 217 13
Jackson 99 1
Kanabec 74 6
Kandiyohi 865 1
Kittson 10 0
Koochiching 93 3
Lac qui Parle 24 0
Lake 43 0
Lake of the Woods 16 1
Le Sueur 407 2
Lincoln 72 0
Lyon 576 3
Mahnomen 38 1
Marshall 44 1
Martin 248 9
McLeod 392 1
Meeker 129 2
Mille Lacs 121 3
Morrison 149 1
Mower 1,213 3
Murray 146 2
Nicollet 457 15
Nobles 1,892 13
Norman 48 0
Olmsted 2,121 25
Otter Tail 323 4
Pennington 103 1
Pine 167 0
Pipestone 198 9
Polk 225 4
Pope 72 0
Ramsey 9,699 302
Red Lake 33 0
Redwood 78 0
Renville 98 6
Rice 1,232 8
Rock 116 0
Roseau 89 0
Scott 2,198 32
Sherburne 975 13
Sibley 155 3
St. Louis 1,032 24
Stearns 3,455 22
Steele 473 2
Stevens 78 1
Swift 71 1
Todd 458 2
Traverse 24 0
Wabasha 134 0
Wadena 54 0
Waseca 327 4
Washington 3,264 55
Watonwan 453 4
Wilkin 52 3
Winona 597 17
Wright 1,371 6
Yellow Medicine 113 1
Unknown/missing 200 0

Cops, Courts & Fires

Waseca officer moving forward with recovery despite setback

News

Jobs czar strives to get Minnesota economy back on track

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 4th death reported in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trailer stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled

News

QAnon conspiracy emerges in some state legislative races

News

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota passes 80,000 cumulative cases; new cases reported in area

News

Storms could produce large hail

News

Meeting friends this Labor Day weekend? Here’s 5 ways to stay COVID-safe

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 testing options abound, but with waits

Cops, Courts & Fires

Charges: Minnestoa ‘Boogaloo Bois’ man sought terror group’s help to sow violence

Featured News

Internet searches reveal more info. about city manager finalists

Featured News

Albert Lea woman to take part in virtual Boston Marathon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-3, 2020

News

Sons of Norway plan meeting

Education

Southwest Middle School standout student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Planning school during COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge allows disputed mine project to proceed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man is rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea tennis narrowly falls to Red Wing at home, 4-3

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim and dive falls to 1-2 after loss to Century

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers fall to Raiders 2-1 despite halftime lead