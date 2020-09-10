Daily COVID-19 update: 12 residents, 6 employees test positive at Good Samaritan Society

Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea has confirmed 12 residents and six employees are currently positive for COVID-19, according to the facility’s administrator.

Information has not been released on the timeframe that the tests came in as positive or how administrators believe COVID-19 spread in the facility.

Administrator Katie Davis said the facility continues to utilize aggressive infection control measures and work closely with the Minnesota Department of Health.

“Protecting the health and safety of our residents, employees and the community we serve remains our highest priority,” she said.

The statement comes as Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, seven of whom had been on other counties’ lists mistakenly and have now been moved to Freeborn County’s list, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

Of the 15 cases reported by the Health Department, the breakdown is as follows:

One person between 10 and 20

Two people in their 20s

Two people in their 30s

Three people in their 50s

Two people in their 70s

Two people in their 80s

Three people in their 90s

The cases bring the county’s cumulative total to 441, of which 39 are considered active. One person is hospitalized.

The following are increases in other area counties:

Faribault County: one new case, 120 total cases

Mower County: five new cases, 1,219 total cases

Steele County: 12 new cases, 488 total cases

Waseca County: seven new cases, 353 total cases, two new deaths

Statewide, 389 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 82,249. Of that number, 75,425 are no longer in isolation, and 257 are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care.

In addition to the two new deaths reported in Waseca County, 13 other deaths were reported statewide in Carver, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey and St. Louis counties.

Of all the deaths, 11 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s death count to 1,884, of which 1,375 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 7,903 new tests were completed Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,646,961.