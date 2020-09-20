Daily COVID-19 cases: Waseca County reports backlog of 98 new cases

Waseca County reported 98 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a number the county’s public health department attributed to a backlog in corrections cases dating back to Aug. 31.

The county has now had a cumulative 532 cases.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated the federal correctional institute in Waseca County currently has 86 active inmate cases and two active staff cases.

The cases included 23 people in their 20s, 43 people in their 30s, 21 people in their 40s and 11 people in their 50s, according to the Waseca Public Health Department.

In Freeborn County, five new cases were reported, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 516, of which 67 are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included three people in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s. Two people are currently hospitalized.

Faribault County had two new cases, increasing its total cases to 132; Mower County had 13 new cases, increasing its total to 1,286; and Steele County had five cases, increasing its total to 521.

Statewide, 1,318 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 90,017. Of that number, 81,336 are no longer in isolation and 248 are hospitalized, including 123 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Two new deaths were reported in Hennepin and St. Louis counties. One was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s death total to 1,965, of which 1,423 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 22,553 new tests were completed, increasing the state’s total tests to 1,838,392.