September 11, 2020

Court Dispositions: Sept. 4-10, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:15 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Sept. 4

Hser Paw, 26, 714 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – following vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic regulation – child passenger restraint system – not equipped and installed. Fees $50.

David Thomas Neely, 44, 410 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Check forgery – make or alter a check (felony). Local confinement 35 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 35 days. Fees $80. Adult sentence to service 32 hours for indeterminate. Local confinement 60 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served three days. Local confinement 90 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 19 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation indeterminate. Count 2: Offering forged check (felony). Dismissed. Count 3: Receiving stolen property (gross misdemeanor). Dismissed. Count 4: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 5: Check forgery (felony). Local confinement 35 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 35 days. Fees including restitution $3,365. Adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.

Roman Dean Zamora, 62, 710 S. Washington Apartment 2, Albert Lea. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage, litter or like. Fees $180.

 

Sept. 8

Salim Hassian Counts, 45, 2007 Highway 71, Jackson. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – intent to cause fear (misdemeanor). Local confinement 90 days, stay 65 days for one year, credit for time served 25 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $80. Count 3: Domestic assault – inflicts or attempts to inflict bodily harm (misdemeanor). Dismissed. Count 4: Felony threats of violence (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day; stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 25 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 25 days. Fees $130. Count 5: Misdemeanor domestic assault (misdemeanor). Dismissed. Count 6: Misdemeanor domestic assault (misdemeanor). Dismissed. Count 7: Misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order (misdemeanor). Dismissed.

Salim Hassian Counts, 45, 2007 Highway 71, Jackson. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree. Statutory stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited. Dismissed.

Aracely Reyes, 36, 917 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 55 mph where appropriate 67/55. Fees $50.

Nosipho Sosibo, 21, 7716 Chief Spotted Tail Drive, Mckinney, Texas. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – exceed interstate limit 70 mph out of urban 95/70. Fees $220.

Peter Forrester, 61, 1081 Meadow lake Way Apartment 112, Winter Springs, Florida. Count 1: CMV – falsified entries in log book. Fees $380.

Ari Koulouthros, 47, 501 Ninth St. Unit 606, Hoboken, New Jersey. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 94/70. Fees $220.

 

Sept. 9

Kristy Nichole Sibou, 36, 201 Sixth Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Fees $380. Fees including restitution $1,246.88. Unsupervised probation one year. Count 3: Traffic – duty to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable. Dismissed. Count 4: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered – alter/deface registration. Dismissed.

Jorge Luis Acosta Valdez, 54, 704 Valley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Offering forged check ( felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 17 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 36 days. Serve as work release (if eligible). Fees including restitution $569.84.

 

Sept. 10

Angela Marie Beighley, 52, 2322 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction 365 days.

Stacia Lynn Beighley, 29, 516 Fifth St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – 5th degree – inflict or attempt bodily harm. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction 365 days. Count 2: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction 365 days.

Dillon Douglas Sprague, 25, 83176 220th St., Hayward. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). Dismissed. Count 3: Operate motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for two years. Supervised probation two years. Fees $580.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

