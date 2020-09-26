expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Court Dispositions: Sept. 22-24, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:15 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Sept. 22

Seth Allen Larson, 40, 73971 Pinewood Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year.

Jose David Vasquez Ramirez, 34, 1142 Barclay St., St. Paul. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

 

Sept. 23

Thomas Ray Fuentez-Aase, 35, 215 Washington Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after revocation. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $480.

Davie Lujan, 55, 903 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Lance J Walters, 34, 1103 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Kendrick Darnell Washington, 33, 112 S. Second Ave., Albert Lea. Fees $280.

 

Sept. 24

Samuel Asa Salasek, 18, 921 Van Fleet St., Kelley, Iowa. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Barlet Roberts, 35, 2023 NW 86th St. Apartment 64, Clive, Iowa. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 84/70. Fees $130. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Delaranzia Nichole Williams, 46, 205 N. 74th St. Unit 104, Mesa, Arizona. Count 1: No proof motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

Education

Food pantries at Riverland campuses aim to alleviate food insecurity for students

Albert Lea Tigers

‘We’re ready to get after it’

Arts & Culture

Art created during pandemic to be on display at Freeborn County Arts Initiative

Cops, Courts & Fires

Celebrating the new fire station

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 22-24, 2020

News

Shoreline restoration project planned at Itasca State Park

News

Know where, when to apply fall nitrogen fertilizer

News

Contingency plan released for livestock producers

News

Grant money available to livestock owners to prevent wolf attacks

Elections & Campaigns

Campaign signs to be removed from state highway rights of way

News

Farm safety and health channel launched

News

Farm, ranch stress assistance available

Education

Fall Farm to School virtual field trips announced

Education

Star class: Getting outside

News

WCTA holds meeting

Education

Principal’s Corner: Using Second Step program at Sibley

Education

Albert Lea High School standout student

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ginsburg makes history at Capitol amid replacement turmoil

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 fact-finding leads to threats against health workers in Minnesota

News

Red Cross blood donors have new opportunities

News

Hunters reminded to avoid spreading aquatic invasive species

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Ginsburg

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 4th death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign sign stolen and other reports