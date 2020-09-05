Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-3, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Sept. 1

Noah Jacob Bridges, 20, 5824 Ewing Ave. S., Edina. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 93/70. Fees $220.

Sept. 2

Mohamed Hayle Mohamed, 25, 5329 36 St. NE, Kansas City, Missouri. Count 1: Speeding – exceed interstate limit 70 mph out of urban 93/70. Fees $220.

Linda Estrella Lopez, 22, 2105 Fordyce Ave. Apartment 1, Donna, Texas. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 94/70. Fees $220.

Sept. 3

Jerry Patrick Sullivan, 56, 2706 W. 59th St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 94/70.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.