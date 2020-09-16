expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

County board approves preliminary 3% levy increase

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:22 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a preliminary 3% tax levy increase for 2021.

The official levy will be approved in December. At that time, the commissioners can choose to lower the levy but cannot raise it higher than what was set for the preliminary levy.

Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen said county administration recommended the 3% because of several unknowns, including health insurance and other uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a $200,000 home, the increase in the levy would equate to about $7 a month. If a 2 1/2% tax levy increase is approved that equates to about $5.80 a month, and a 2% levy increase  would equal about $4.60 a month.

He said the county is set to operate in 2021 the same as it did in 2020, and nothing nonessential will be approved for the budget.

“I think we’ll have a lot more information come the first of December on the economic factors,” he said, noting that by that time the second half of property taxes will be in. “It’s difficult to not have that crystal ball.”

He said he considers himself to be conservative but he wants the county to have money in the bank if an emergency arises. He noted the county had to take about $2 million out of its capital reserve funds for a FEMA event and for funds that were short from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract, and as long as nothing else bad happens, that 3% increase could be used to rebuild the reserves by $900,000.

Fifth District Commissioner Mike Lee said he can support the preliminary increase at this time, but didn’t know if he could support it in December. He said he wants to see the unemployment in November and where the county is with the pandemic.

First District Commissioner Glen Mathiason said he supported it at this time simply because there were many unknowns.

Second District Commissioner Dan Belshan was the sole vote against.

 

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

County board approves preliminary 3% levy increase

Business

Proposal calls for redeveloping former Marketplace building

Featured News

Out of the Darkness Walk returns

News

This Week in History: Wind turbine section falls off of semi on the way to Manchester

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 11-14, 2020

News

SMIF seeking applications for communities grant

News

WCTA virtual annual meeting set

News

Minnesota farmers, agronomists encouraged to scout for Palmer amaranth

News

Minnesota roadways input wanted

Arts & Culture

Riverland Community College theater announces 2020-21 season

News

Health officials begin COVID-19 survey of households

News

New videos highlight groundwater, nitrate movement in southeast Minnesota

News

Blood donations needed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man shot in hospital parking ramp

News

As archery season opens, a reminder for those in CWD zones

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man wanted for killing 2 in Minnesota shot by police in South Carolina

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota calls on Trump, Biden to follow guidelines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mailbox reportedly blown up and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports third death

Health Updates

Minnesota still walking the ‘edge of the cliff’

News

U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong

Elections & Campaigns

Visits, voting punctuate big political week in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

MPR reporter quits over handling of sex misconduct reporting