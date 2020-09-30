expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

Club announces scholarship winners

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Albert Lea Eagles No. 2258 Past Presidents Club announced two winners for a scholarship, according to a press release. The two winners passed all requirements of the application and will be going into fields that will help others.

Codie Wolfe graduated from Austin High School and is attending South Dakota State University to major in biotechnology. He is the son of Carrie Brandsoy of Austin and the grandson of member Kathleen Halvorson of Albert Lea.

The second scholarship winner is Brendan Fredrickson of Albert Lea. He is the son of Kelley Turnmire of Albert Lea and the grandson of Dennis and Sandy Fredrickson of Glenville. He is attending South Dakota State University to study engineering.

Elections & Campaigns

Auditor-treasurer outlines voting procedures for election

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Colors of autumn

Arts & Culture

Woman uses ancient method in upcoming Art Center show

News

This Week in History: Gun battle in downtown Albert Lea leaves 2 dead

News

Late penalties, license suspensions, collections resume

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 25, 2020

News

Worth County 4-H meeting planned

Education

Club announces scholarship winners

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

News

DNR begins testing for industrial chemicals in deer

Education

SMIF seeking applications for child care, education grants

Education

University of Minnesota professor looking to build a new climate change program

News

Albert Lea city manager contract approved

News

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in CWD management zones

News

Learn to hunt deer classes continue until mid-October

Education

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death; school district weighs changing learning model

News

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak; Vikings suspend activity

Education

School board questions increased MSHSL fees for districts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs stolen and other reports

News

Traffic fatalities are rising in Minnesota, 6 deaths over weekend

News

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval has slipped, but still strong

Cops, Courts & Fires

Inmate accused in deputy assault has lengthy record

News

Council approves preliminary 7.94% overall levy increase