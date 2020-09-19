expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

City to file contested case hearing with MPCA

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday authorized the city to file a petition for a contested case hearing with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to address the city’s questions and concerns with two recent draft reports by the agency.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. said in a news release the MPCA’s draft Shell Rock River Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) and Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS) reports have significant regulatory impacts for the city’s wastewater treatment plant and economic impacts for our residents and businesses.

Rasmussen said the draft TMDL report in its current form will unnecessarily limit future economic growth and require the city to spend up to $40 million dollars on capital improvements to its wastewater treatment plant to make major phosphorus reductions in the Shell Rock River.

The city of Albert Lea, along with the Shell Rock River Watershed District, have identified major deficiencies and uncertainty with MPCA’s draft TMDL study, and the city is concerned that MPCA’s proposed TMDL requirements will require such a massive public investment without leading to meaningful water quality improvements in the Shell Rock River. 

“The City takes its environmental obligations very seriously and has a long-standing commitment to improving water quality in the Shell Rock River,” Rasmussen said. “We are also serious about our obligation to spend our limited public resources wisely.”

The release stated the purpose of a contested case hearing is to provide the MPCA with additional information that will improve the final TMDL and ensure that any future investments made by the city are necessary and will result in meaningful improvements to the river.

“Our goal is to work collaboratively with MPCA and other stakeholders to develop solutions that will make progress on our shared goal of achieving cost-effective long-term water quality improvements in the Shell Rock River,” he said.

Wayne Cords, regional watershed manager for the MPCA, said Thursday while the MPCA had not yet received the city’s request, it recognizes the community’s commitment to clean up local lakes and the Shell Rock River.

“The MPCA is using sound science to determine the pollutant reductions needed for the river to improve,” Cords said.

The state agency will review the city’s request and other comments received when the public notice period ends next Friday to determine the next steps for the studies, including any changes to the TMDL.

The studies can be found at www.pca.state.mn.us/water/watersheds/shell-rock-river.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wildfire’s effects felt as far away as Minnesota

Health Updates

Resources still available for people suffering from addiction

News

City to file contested case hearing with MPCA

News

City’s building permits still up over last year

News

Hunters encouraged to collect spruce grouse feathers for DNR study

News

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

Education

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

Education

Star class: Number sense

Education

Southwest standout student

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Minn. campaign worker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to poaching black bear on reservation

Albert Lea Tigers

Young runners shine at Tigers home meet

Cops, Courts & Fires

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minn.

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Albert Lea Tigers

Scarlets down Tigers, 6-1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fair office broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Election Day voting in Minnesota starts now

Education

COVID-19 spread shifts the school guidance map

Elections & Campaigns

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

News

Council votes to offer manager position