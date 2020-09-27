expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

Cisco and whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes

By Submitted

Published 3:44 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020

Recreational netting for cisco, also referred to as tullibee, and whitefish is open this fall on designated lakes, according to a press release. Whitefish and cisco sport netting is open to Minnesota residents only. About 700 Minnesotans participate each year. Netting schedules are based on expected water temperatures. As the water temperature cools, game fish head to deeper water while cisco and whitefish come to shallow water for fall spawning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows netting when there is little chance that fish other than cisco and whitefish will be caught. Game fish incidentally taken in nets must be returned to the water immediately. Complete regulations, including designated lakes, netting schedules and requirements related to use of gear and invasive species, are available on the DNR website.

Education

University of Minnesota professor looking to build a new climate change program

News

Albert Lea city manager contract approved

News

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in CWD management zones

News

Learn to hunt deer classes continue until mid-October

Education

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death; school district weighs changing learning model

News

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak; Vikings suspend activity

Education

School board questions increased MSHSL fees for districts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs stolen and other reports

News

Traffic fatalities are rising in Minnesota, 6 deaths over weekend

News

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval has slipped, but still strong

Cops, Courts & Fires

Inmate accused in deputy assault has lengthy record

News

Council approves preliminary 7.94% overall levy increase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total COVID-19 tests in state pass 2 million; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after search yields 3/4 pound of meth

Elections & Campaigns

1st District candidates Hagedorn, Feehan face off in debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcycle reported stolen and other reports

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017

News

Hunter trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

News

Cisco and whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Poll: Most think Senate should wait on Supreme Court confirmation

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Poll: Biden holds on to lead over Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000