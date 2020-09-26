Celebrating the new fire station

Albert Lea Fire Rescue held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday at its new location, 417 S. Newton Ave. The station committee for the build included Fire Rescue members Jeffery Laskowske, Dennis Glassel, Trevor DeRaad, Brian Neve, Chris Harveaux, Matt Levorson, David Stewart and Wes Dahl. The council station committee included Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. (pictured cutting the ribbon), Rich Murray, Al Brooks and Jason Howland. Pictured with committee members is Corey Brunton and Geoff Little of Brunton Architects Ltd. and Jason Lenort of Mohs Contracting. - Provided