September 2, 2020

Car enthusiasts came out to Glenville Saturday for a car show as part of Glenville Days. In addition to the car show there was a parade, a king and queen contest and other activities. - Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Celebrating Glenville over the weekend

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:23 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020