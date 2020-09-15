expand
September 15, 2020

Sam Christensen caught this largemouth bass at Silver Lake. Send your fish photos for a chance to be the Catch of the Week to tyler.julson@albertleatribune.com. Information should include the name and address of the angler, as well as the species, length, weight of the fish, the body of water where it was caught and the bait used. - Provided

Catch of the week

By Submitted

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

