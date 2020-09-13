expand
Ad Spot

September 13, 2020

Demonstrators rally on the steps in front of the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday. People rallied at the Capitol to show support for President Trump and local law enforcement, and to protest Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 state of emergency. Ben Hovland for MPR News

Capitol rally targets Minnesota’s COVID-19 state of emergency

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 11:39 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

More than 100 people rallied outside the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul on Saturday in support of President Trump, and against statewide pandemic policies they say are infringing on personal freedoms and damaging the economy.

The “United We Stand & Patriots March 2020” event was organized by a group called the Minnesota Patriot Alliance. Among the attendees were some who drove tractors 200 miles from Menahga and Wolf Lake, Minn., calling for an end to Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The group marched from near the Cathedral of Saint Paul to the Capitol grounds, singing and carrying flags. Some in the crowd carried long guns and wore body armor.

State troopers separated the group from about 14 counter-protesters, two of whom they arrested about two hours into the event. Otherwise there were no reports of physical confrontations or violence.

News

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

News

Capitol rally targets Minnesota’s COVID-19 state of emergency

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn, Waseca counties report deaths

Health Updates

Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules

News

For visit by Packers, Vikings present crowd-free, revamped D

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Mower County; continued spike in cases in Waseca County

Arts & Culture

A talent for cartoons

Education

School administrators work to help students through recent deaths of classmates

News

County considers building for hazardous waste collections

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea, Freeborn County release DUI enforcement stats

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 4-10, 2020

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic adjusts hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

Education

Gallery: Area districts go back to school

News

Virtual walk to raise mental health awareness set

News

Sustainable ag projects awarded

News

Minnesota launches program for families who have lost babies

Education

Star class: Kindergarten

Education

Principal’s Corner: Albert Lea students are smiling

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea cross country splits meet with Faribault

Albert Lea Tigers

A.L. swim and dive team narrowly miss second win

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood photographer pulls ‘Back the Blue’ volleyball poster

News

Power 96 partners with the Bruins

News

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

News

U.S. marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus