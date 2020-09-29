Campaign signs stolen and other reports

Three Trump campaign signs were reported stolen from a front yard at 6:45 a.m. Monday at 112 E. Hawthorne St. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

A Trump campaign sign was reported stolen at 12:30 p.m. Monday at 1903 Knoll Drive. The theft happened overnight.

2 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Kameron William Larsen, 18, and a juvenile for underage consumption after receiving a report of someone going through vehicles at 3:03 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Abbott Street and Summer Avenue.

Theft reported

A phone and cooking utensils were reported stolen from an apartment at 8:19 a.m. Monday at 608 S. Washington Ave.

Damage reported

Windows were reported broken out of a Bobcat at 2:13 p.m. Monday at 108 E. Third St. Estimated damage was $200.

A door on a barn was reported damaged at 10:59 p.m. Monday at 1105 Bridge Ave.