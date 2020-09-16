Campaign signs stolen and other reports

A Biden campaign sign was reported stolen from a yard at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday at 1909 Greenwood Drive.

Police received a report at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday of a Biden-Harris campaign sign that was stolen from 617 Fountain St.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at 915 Garfield Ave.

Vehicle tab stolen

The front tab was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Vehicles reported damaged

Two vehicles were reported damaged while in storage at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday at 205 W. William St.

Car fire reported

A car was reported on fire at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday at 2202 Stevens St.