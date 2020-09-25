expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:35 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Police received a report at 9:28 a.m. Thursday of a Biden campaign sign that was taken from a yard at 319 Fairview Drive. 

 

Slashed tire reported

Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. Thursday of someone who believed they had a slashed tire at 722 St. Thomas Ave. 

 

Fraudulent credit card use reported

Police received a report at 10:12 a.m. Thursday of a fraudulent use of a credit card in Albert Lea. 

Police received a report that a stolen credit card was used for an online order at 7:23 p.m. Thursday at Pizza Ranch, 2430 Bridge Ave.

 

1 arrested for violation

Police arrested Adam Alan Penhollow, 33, on a domestic abuse no contact order at 1:56 p.m. Thursday at 1887 W. Paradise Road.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Pence, Ivanka visit salon damaged by Minneapolis unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Rematches key to control of the Minnesota Legislature

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

Traffic delays expected as southbound I-35 concrete repairs begin near Faribault

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System president to retire

Education

Albert Lea High School to resume hybrid instruction next week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Several hundred demonstrate in St. Paul for Breonna Taylor

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Cops, Courts & Fires

Requests for gun permits soared this summer

News

Portion of Fountain Street to be closed for traffic signal removal

News

Pence brings law-and-order tour to city where Floyd died

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after leading police on chase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in U.S.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Business

A modern-day general store

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Man pleads not guilty to shooting his mother

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic to offer flu vaccine appointments

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 15-17, 2020

Featured News

Rolling down the homestretch