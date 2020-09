Isaiah Samuel Ellis

Kevin and Elizabeth Ellis announce the birth of Isaiah Samuel Ellis. Isaiah was born June 26, 2020, at Allina Health in Owatonna. Isaiah weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches. Isaiah joins siblings Nicholaus, Jeshuah, Reaia and Gabriel.

Grandparents are Will and Deb Ellis of Kodiak, Alaska; Brian Berning of Greeley, Colorado; and Kathleen Neidermeier of Albert Lea.