Avis C. (Boyd) Hurst

A public memorial service will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service – Albert Lea. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home one hour prior to her service. Pastor Josh Enderson will officiate. Burial will follow immediately after at Graceland Cemetery. The memorial service will also be livestreamed on the Bonnerup website. To view the livestream, simply go to www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com, go to her obituary page, and click the livestream link below the wording of the obituary.

Avis was born on May 28, 1928, in Albert Lea, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Kroke) Boyd.

On July 20, 1947, she married Donald A. Throlson. To this union David, Carolyn, Belinda and Tom were born. Donald preceded her in death.

Throughout her life, Avis had worked as Clerk for the ASC office in Albert Lea and the DAV office in Arizona for 15 years.

She had a real passion for her feline companions. Her artistic side showed, and she found contentment in drawing. Avis especially enjoyed having a cup of coffee and a chat with her neighbors and friends.

Avis died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Good Samarian Society in Albert Lea. She was 92.

Avis is survived by her children: Carolyn (Greg) Matson of Hayward, MN; Belinda “Binki” Skimland of Clarks Grove, MN; and Tom (Deborah) Throlson of Albert Lea, MN; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Becky Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Boyd; son, David Throlson; grandson, Matthew Skogheim; great-granddaughter, Madison Rahn; brothers, Bud and Orlyn Boyd, and her sister, Marlys Boyd.