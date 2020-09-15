As archery season opens, a reminder for those in CWD zones

With Minnesota’s archery deer season opening Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to check if they’re hunting in a chronic wasting disease management or control zone, according to a press release.

In these areas, hunters are encouraged to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. CWD sampling is voluntary for the 2020 season. This will allow hunters to submit samples from their deer at unstaffed sampling stations that facilitate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunters also need to know that mandatory carcass movement restrictions are in effect for all CWD management and control zones, in southeastern Minnesota, north-central Minnesota and the south-metro area. Whole carcasses cannot leave these zones until a “not detected” test result is received, but the meat or quarters may leave these zones prior to receiving a test result. More information is available at mndnr.gov/cwd.