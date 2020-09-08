Area bank makes new hires

Farmers State Bank recently hired Adam Legred, Brynn Rahn, Katlin Ptacek and Brandi Grunzke, according to a press release.

Legred is a native of Bricelyn. Prior to joining Farmers as an ag credit analyst/junior lender, he attended Iowa State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business. He is involved in his family’s corn, soybean and hog farm. When he’s not helping out on the farm, Legred enjoys golfing, fishing, watching sports and spending time with friends and family. During his college summers he earned business experience as an agronomy intern and a financial analyst intern. Legred comes to Farmers with a strong passion for the agriculture industry and a real desire to learn the banking business and is excited to serve and interact with Farmers customers, the release stated. He will work at the Freeborn and Albert Lea offices.

Albert Lea local Rahn has been hired as a loan processor for the commercial and ag departments in the Albert Lea branch of Farmers. Her previous job history includes title work and transfers for a local car dealership and a receptionist/office assistant for a clinic, and she is currently working toward an Associate of Arts degree through Riverland Community College. She has lots of energy and has been critical in helping the lending department during the PPP loan origination process earlier this year, according to the release, and she is looking forward to assisting customers with their lending needs.

Ptacek is a native of Owatonna. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in May 2018 with an undergraduate degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration degree. After graduating college and prior to joining Farmers as a mortgage loan assistant, Ptacek worked for the FDIC in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She looks forward to continuing gaining experience and knowledge in multiple areas of the bank and to finding her career path, the release stated. Outside of Farmers, she has accepted the position of ninth grade girls’ basketball coach for this upcoming winter and is excited to build ties to the community.

Grunzke grew up in Hartland and resides just outside of town on a farm with her husband, Eric, and two boys, Easton and Brogan. She has been involved in the finance industry for six years and worked in the sales and new business department at a local retirement and benefits firm prior to coming to Farmers as the deposit servicing specialist. She is excited to be part of a local community bank and build new relationships with customers, businesses and organizations in the area, the release stated. When she isn’t working she spends time with her family at home, watching her son and husband at sporting events, on the road to livestock shows with her children all over the state and judging various youth goat shows.

“We are very excited to add this group of young bankers to our FSB team,” said Daniel Otten, Farmers State Bank CEO. “This group of newcomers will help us stay competitive and enable us to continue to provide our customers with leading edge financial services.

“Farmers State Bank is a community owned bank with assets totaling $185 million. We specialize in agriculture and commercial lending as well as conventional and first-time home mortgages. On the deposit side, we recently upgraded our core system with a state-of-the-art mobile deposit platform. We try hard to stay up with the times, and hiring younger staff helps make that possible.”