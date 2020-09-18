expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Albert Lea high school sports put on hold for one week

By Tyler Julson

Published 6:00 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Shortly after the announcement came that due to an increase in COVID-19 cases Albert Lea High School would be moving to online-only instruction starting Friday until at least next Friday, the high school sports teams were informed they would be put on hiatus for the time being as well.

Effective Friday, Albert Lea’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams, boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, the girls’ tennis team and the  girls’ swim and dive would no longer be able to hold practices or participate in games or meets until at least next Friday.

According to Albert Lea activities director Paul Durbahn, coaches from those teams will be allowed to have contact with their athletes, but through virtual means only.

Durbahn said the district staff will meet again Thursday to determine what will be best for the district moving forward. He said there was no specific threshold they would be required to meet, but they want to make sure things are under control and to make sure there is no increased risk to students, staff or the community.

“It’s important for our community to know that most of the cases stem from out-of-school gatherings, and we are putting structures in place at the school and within our programs to help ensure or minimize risk,” Durbahn said. “We are confident our schools will continue to be a safe place when they reopen. I hope we can all accept this pause, reflect a little about our current situation and do what’s best for Albert Lea.”

According to the school’s online calendar, both soccer teams were forced to postpone three games, the tennis team  postponed two meets and the swim and dive team postponed one.

Durbahn is hopeful that much of those competitions will be able to be made up, but with the already tight schedules due to the pandemic, some of them may not find a new date.

“I think the underlying message from all this is that regardless of a person’s situation or political view, we need our athletes and families to act on what’s best for our community,” Durbahn said. “One of our core values in our activities department is ‘love of community.’ We’ve now learned how fast COVID-19 can creep up and we all — coaches, students, administration, families and community members — contribute to our ability to provide opportunities.”

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Minn. campaign worker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to poaching black bear on reservation

Albert Lea Tigers

Young runners shine at Tigers home meet

Cops, Courts & Fires

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minn.

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Albert Lea Tigers

Scarlets down Tigers, 6-1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fair office broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Election Day voting in Minnesota starts now

Education

COVID-19 spread shifts the school guidance map

Elections & Campaigns

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

News

Council votes to offer manager position

Education

Albert Lea High School to switch to distance learning for a week after a dozen new cases reported

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage to property and other reports

News

Highway 251 reopens to traffic

News

MSHSL set to revisit decision on restricting fall sports

Education

Gov. Tim Walz visits Albert Lea High School

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Gophers/NCAA

Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football

Health Updates

U.S. outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Congressional campaign aides shot in Minneapolis, 1 dead