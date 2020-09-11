Albert Lea drops road tennis match to Mayo

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team traveled to Rochester Mayo Thursday afternoon, looking for its first win of the season.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they ran into a buzz saw in the Spartans, falling 7-0.

Senior Alli Dulitz played in the No. 1 singles slot and fell to Claire Loftus 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 2 spot, senior Shelby Hanson won one game in the second set. However, Hanson ultimately dropped the match to Sutton Julsrud 6-0, 6-1.

Senior Dominca Eckstrom was the Tiger with the most game wins. Eckstrom was defeated 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles position.

Freshman Rachel Doppelhammer dropped her match against Audrey Aney at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0.

The Tigers did not see much more luck in doubles action.

Senior Hannah Conn and sophomore Alyssa Jensen lost to Grace Ackerman and Taylor Julsrud in the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0.

Junior Steph Vogt and sophomore Hannah Willner lost 6-0, 6-1 to Ani Bulbulian and Molly Pickering at the No. 2 spot and Marissa Hanson and Bree Weilage lost to Keely Ryder and Jorden Ruskell 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 match.

The Tigers drop to 0-5 as a team this season and will play again Tuseday on the road against Owatonna.