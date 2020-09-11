expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Albert Lea drops road tennis match to Mayo

By Tyler Julson

Published 6:18 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team traveled to Rochester Mayo Thursday afternoon, looking for its first win of the season.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they ran into a buzz saw in the Spartans, falling 7-0.

Senior Alli Dulitz played in the No. 1 singles slot and fell to Claire Loftus 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 2 spot, senior Shelby Hanson won one game in the second set. However, Hanson ultimately dropped the match to Sutton Julsrud 6-0, 6-1.

Senior Dominca Eckstrom was the Tiger with the most game wins. Eckstrom was defeated 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles position.

Freshman Rachel Doppelhammer dropped her match against Audrey Aney at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0.

The Tigers did not see much more luck in doubles action.

Senior Hannah Conn and sophomore Alyssa Jensen lost to Grace Ackerman and Taylor Julsrud in the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0.

Junior Steph Vogt and sophomore Hannah Willner lost 6-0, 6-1 to Ani Bulbulian and Molly Pickering at the No. 2 spot and Marissa Hanson and Bree Weilage lost to Keely Ryder and Jorden Ruskell 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 match.

The Tigers drop to 0-5 as a team this season and  will play again Tuseday on the road against Owatonna.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea cross country splits meet with Faribault

Albert Lea Tigers

A.L. swim and dive team narrowly miss second win

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood photographer pulls ‘Back the Blue’ volleyball poster

News

Power 96 partners with the Bruins

News

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

News

U.S. marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud incidents and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden plan dueling visits to Minnesota next Friday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man given 25 years for fatal West St. Paul shooting

Gophers/NCAA

U of M drops men’s track, tennis, gymnastics; cites need to cut costs, COVID-19

News

A Shortstop champion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd’s history of crime, drug use

News

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 12 residents, 6 employees test positive at Good Samaritan Society

Elections & Campaigns

‘We are going to make history’

News

Walz calls Friday special session; plans to extend powers

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Business

Compliance checks find most bars, restaurants observed to be in compliance with safeguards

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden surrogates bring campaign messages to Minnesota

News

Top Republicans Gazelka, Daudt join call for Big Ten to play fall football

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new cases reported across state

Education

Campus quarantine, community spread worry state health officials