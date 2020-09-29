expand
September 29, 2020

Albert Lea city manager contract approved

By Sarah Stultz

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday approved the contract for the city’s new manager.

Patrick Rigg is slated to start in the position Nov. 9.

Rigg will receive an annual salary of $125,798 and will receive the same insurance and retirement benefits as all city employees, said Mike Zelenak, the city’s human resources director.

He will receive 60 hours of vacation and 40 hours of sick leave and can receive up to $9,000 in moving expenses with receipts.

Rigg was selected for the open position after the council interviewed four finalists earlier in September.

He will come to Albert Lea from Evansville, Wisconsin, where he has worked as the city administrator/finance director for six years. Prior to that, he served as city administrator/clerk in Eldora, Iowa, for six years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.

The position became open after former City Manager David Todd resigned at the end of May for personal reasons.

 

