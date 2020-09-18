Adeline (Olson) Baker

Funeral services for Adeline G. (Olson) Baker will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, with Rev. Janet Crissinger officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in Wells, MN. To view the livestream for her service, simply go to www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com and click on her obituary page.

Adeline passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St John’s – The Woodlands in Albert Lea. She was 90 years old.

Adeline Gladys (Olson) was born on March 29, 1930 in Easton, MN to parents Bert and Lillian (Feist) Olson. Adeline graduated from Wells High School in 1948. On September 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lowell Baker in Wells, MN. To this union, three children were born, and she raised her family in Albert Lea. The couple would later divorce in 1975.

Adeline worked as the manager of Thoughtfulness Shop in Albert Lea, as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Tribune, and as a kitchen manager at Café Don’l. When she wasn’t working, Adeline enjoyed playing cards, bunco being a favorite! In her early years, she enjoyed bowling, even traveling to many tournaments throughout the United States. She enjoyed gardening, going to Card Club and Birthday Club, and being a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Adeline hardly ever missed a Minnesota Twins or Vikings game – she was a diehard fan! A proud accomplishment in her life was being the first female member of the Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce. Above everything else, family was always at the center of her world. Even when life was hard for her, she always thought of others before herself. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she cherished each relationship she had with them. Adeline had a quick wit and great sense of humor – she also wasn’t afraid to tell you what she thought! She was selfless, giving, caring, welcoming, and loving, and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by both parents, Bert and Lillian Olson; and siblings, Howard Olson, David Olson, and Cindy Olson.

She is survived by her three children, Pam (Craig) Quinlivan of Albert Lea, Larry Baker (Susan Roskens) of Albert Lea, and Steven Baker of Pacifica, CA; grandchildren, Rachael (Rony) Magnuson, Joshua Quinlivan (Morgan Meany), and Elizabeth (Joshua) VanDerBrink; great-grandchildren, Elly, Alexyss, Savanah, Grace, Grant, Macy, Liam, and Kaiden; great-great-grandson, Oliver; siblings, Irene Tendeski, Marie Squires, Marlene Wedin, Elnora Zigler, RuthAnn Schneider, Janet Hamson, Donald Olson, Sonja Sorenson, and Dean Olson; along with many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the St. John’s staff for their loving care and compassion shown towards Adeline.

Blessed be her memory!