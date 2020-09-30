expand
September 30, 2020

Albert Lea junior Jared Turrubuartes fights for control of the ball Tuesday night against Faribault. The Tigers dropped the match 3-0 after falling into a quick hole in the first half. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

A.L. soccer falls to Falcons

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:52 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

After a tough match against Austin Saturday, the Albert Lea boys’ soccer team hosted Faribault Tuesday night in an attempt to find its first win of the season.

After falling in a quick hole to start the game, however, the Tigers were never able to recover, eventually falling to the Falcons 3-0.

Faribault scored its first goal just over a minute into the contest when a penalty kick made its way into the net.

Senior goalie Caleb Hanson made a few nice saves in the next minutes, not allowing the Falcons to grow their lead any larger than one goal.

Freshman Aiden Hartman runs under a ball Tuesday night at home against Faribault. The loss drops the Tigers to 0-6 on the season. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Sophomores Tim Chamlers and Joseph Yoon each took a couple attempts at a corner kick in the remainder of the first half, but none of them would end up posing much of a threat.

The closest the Tigers came to a goal in the first half was a shot from junior Jared Turrubiartes, which narrowly missed the goal, sailing just to the left of the post.

Faribault took two corner kicks and had a player whistled for a penalty and given a yellow card as the clock expired to halftime with Albert Lea still trailing 1-0.

The Falcons came out again in the second half and scored about one minute into play to take a 2-0 lead.

Faribault came close to scoring again just two minutes later, however, Hanson made a nice save to keep that from happening.

With 20 minutes left in the match, the Falcons took a commanding 3-0 lead on a crossing kick that was nearly saved by Hanson.

The Tigers failed to get any momentum offensively in the second half and were unable to get a good look at the goal.

The Tigers fall to 0-6 on the season and will play again Friday when they host the Panthers of Rochester Century.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

