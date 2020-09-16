expand
September 15, 2020

Albert Lea football team selling Tiger cards

By Staff Reports

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Albert Lea football team will sell Tiger cards again this year in a fundraising effort for the Tiger Football Boosters.

The cards will begin being sold at the kickoff event at 10 a.m. Saturday on the plaza at Hammer Complex. Drive-by and pickup locations will also be set up at Hammer Complex, Green Mill, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars, Walmart and Snap Fitness from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pickups will also be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Jake’s Pizza and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Hy-Vee, Snap Fitness, Walmart and Bomgaars.

All players will also have access to cards for sale.

Social distancing and masks are required.

