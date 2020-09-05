5 things to do this week

1. Maddie Mann benefit

A benefit for the family of Maddie Mann will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the old Edgewater pavilion in Albert Lea. Maddie, 12, died last month following an ATV accident. The benefit will have a free will donation meal, bake sale and silent auction. Those who cannot attend but wish to donate can do so through an account set up at Farmers State Bank, 1452 W. Main St. in Albert Lea. Those with questions about the benefit can call 507-383-2034 or 507-402-1057.

2. Humane Society fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Humane Society of Freeborn County will take place from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Pet Authority, 2014 E. Main St. in Albert Lea. The fundraiser is meant to make up for Buckets on Broadway and the Six-Legged 5k not being able to take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to donate are welcome to “drive in and donate” from the street side by the business in designated cans or curbside by pulling into the pet store’s parking lot to allow for social distancing. The Peppered Cow food truck will have food from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds going to the Humane Society, and B-Lo Zero Sno Cones will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A special appearance will be made by Mickey and Minnie Mouse from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

3. Musician’s ball

Bands from Albert Lea, Austin and the surrounding areas will perform from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Harmony Park, 79503 298th St. in Clarks Grove. Groups scheduled to perform are the Studebaker Brothers, High Rollers, John Goodsall, Red Rock, James Braken and 12-Mile All-Stars Jam. The event is meant to be a fundraiser for a few musicians with health issues, and items will be for sale at the event to fundraise. Tickets are $10 to attend the show, or $20 to camp overnight. Tickets can be purchased at harmonypark.com and rules for the park amid the COVID-19 pandemic can be found there as well. Those with questions can call event organizer Paul Williams at 507-351-7131.

4. Free 21-and-over movie night

Northwood Movie Theatre will have a free showing of “50 First Dates” for those 21 years old and older at 7 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 740 Central Ave. in Northwood. The event is “BYOB” according to its Facebook page, and concessions will be available for purchase. Donations will be accepted at the showing, which is meant as a fundraiser for the theater to help with ongoing expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be limited to 55 people due to social distancing requirements. Seats can be reserved by messaging the theater’s Facebook page.

5. Picnic and car show

There will be a picnic and car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Geneva Fire Hall. The event is a fundraiser to help with medical expenses for Melissa “Moey” McCornack, who is battling aggressive Stage 4 chronic lymphocytic leukemia after being diagnosed in spring 2019, according to a press release.