expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

By Staff Reports

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon after two vehicles crashed on Minnesota Highway 13 at the intersection with Interstate 90. 

Scott Anthony Merten, 53, of Adams, and Charles Carman Pierce, 78, and H Peach Winkler Pierce, 78, both of Blountstown, Florida, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Merten was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup north on Highway 13, and Charles Pierce was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van at the bottom of the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 90 when the vehicles collided in the intersection. 

The report stated all occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, Manchester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene. 

 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Elections & Campaigns

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers notch first win of the season, follow up with second

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea soccer falls to Falcons

Elections & Campaigns

Auditor-treasurer outlines voting procedures for election

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Colors of autumn

Arts & Culture

Woman uses ancient method in upcoming Art Center show

News

This Week in History: Gun battle in downtown Albert Lea leaves 2 dead

News

Late penalties, license suspensions, collections resume

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 25, 2020

News

Worth County 4-H meeting planned

Education

Club announces scholarship winners

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

News

DNR begins testing for industrial chemicals in deer

Education

SMIF seeking applications for child care, education grants

Education

University of Minnesota professor looking to build a new climate change program

News

Albert Lea city manager contract approved

News

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in CWD management zones

News

Learn to hunt deer classes continue until mid-October

Education

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death; school district weighs changing learning model

News

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak; Vikings suspend activity

Education

School board questions increased MSHSL fees for districts