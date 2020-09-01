1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Say Lah, 45, for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 8:08 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue

1 arrested for DWI test refusal

Police arrested Charlie Morris, 51, for second-degree driving while intoxicated test refusal after receiving a report of a suspected drunken driver at 2:01 a.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St.

1 cited for marijuana

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Dora Twandella Polk, 33, for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, unregistered vehicle on a public roadway and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 3:48 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fountain Street and Newton Avenue.

Window smashed out of car

A window was reported smashed out of a car at 12:45 p.m. Friday at 232 N. Broadway in Alden.

Barn reported on fire

A barn was reported on fire at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at 13187 795th Ave., Glenville.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 805 W. Ninth St. Multiple items were reported stolen.

Counterfeit bill reported

Police received a report at 4:45 p.m. Friday of a suspected counterfeit bill at 700 U.S. Highway 69.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Stephanie Nicole Okland, 30, for theft at 9:56 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Thefts reported

Trailers and other property were reported stolen at 5:06 p.m. Saturday at 521 St. Peter Ave.

1 cited for obstructing, disorderly conduct

Police arrested Nicole Paula Cuevas, 22, for obstructing with force, disorderly conduct and trespassing at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St.

Truck fire reported

A truck was reported on fire at 4:22 a.m. Sunday at 940 Jefferson Ave.

Vehicles broken into

A car was reported broken into at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at 522 W. College St. Items were missing.

A handgun was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 6:25 p.m. Sunday at 513 Triangle Drive. The theft was believed to have happened overnight.