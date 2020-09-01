1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested John Anthony Garza for fifth-degree drug possession at 1:18 p.m. Monday at 2102 E. Main St.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 9:56 a.m. Monday. The crash reportedly took place on Saturday at Hy-Vee or Walmart.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 1:21 p.m. Monday of shingles for a roofing project that were reported taken in the alley behind 600 and 610 Johnson St.

A plastic jar with change in it was reported stolen from a vehicle at 4:19 p.m. Monday at 808 Freeborn Ave.