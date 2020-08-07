Windows broken and other reports

A car window was reported smashed at 7:45 a.m. Thursday at 2301 E. Main St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Police received a report at 7:42 p.m. Thursday that a window was reported broken out of an apartment at 504 James Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 143 W. Clark St.

2 arrested after report of suspicious vehicle

Police arrested Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 23, for ineligible person in possession of ammunition and Cassandra Jean Shackleford, 22, for possession of methamphetamine after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle at 5:56 p.m. Thursday at 305 E. Third St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Martin Vasquez, 20, on a local warrant at 6:32 p.m. Thursday at 304 E. Third St.