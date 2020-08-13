expand
August 14, 2020

Wells Kernel Days events canceled after call from Attorney General’s Office

By Sarah Stultz

Published 5:14 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

The Wells Kernel Days committee announced Wednesday on its Facebook page it has canceled the fireworks and parade that had been slated for the weekend because of COVID-19 restrictions. 

Committee Chairman Mike Schrader said the committee was contacted by the state Attorney General’s Office Wednesday morning regarding the plans.

“It’s unfortunate,” Schrader said. “We had a lot of community members who were looking forward to doing something. That’s what we were trying to do was give our community something to do.”

He said the committee had scaled back the traditional Kernel Days festivities, keeping in mind social distancing guidelines, and thought the fireworks and parade would be able to go forward with safe social distancing. The committee had also taken away the parade entry fee, and the fireworks were all sponsored. 

He said the committee submitted its plans to the city of Wells and worked with city officials to meet their guidelines.

He does not know why the state got involved — he says he can only speculate — but said the Attorney General’s Office gave parameters and said if those parameters weren’t followed, they could risk possible penalties. They were also told they would have to work with two state departments on the planning.

Schrader asked how other communities have been able to organize fireworks displays, and the state representative said people would have to stay in their cars or people would have to get tickets to participate to limit the number to 250. 

“What happens if they don’t stay in their car? What’s going to happen if people don’t abide by our demands, or there’s too many people in the park?” Schrader said.

“In the end we felt we couldn’t — in two days — make it all work.”

The sports tournaments also slated for the weekend, which were planned by separate entities, have also been canceled. 

He said, so far, people have expressed disappointment in the decision on social media. 

“It was their one thing to look forward to all year,” he said. “We had tried so hard to make it happen.”

Wells Kernel Days events canceled after call from Attorney General's Office

