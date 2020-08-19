expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of lives lost to COVID-19

By Submitted

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Aug. 19, according to a press release. He has directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

“Thousands of Minnesotans have lost friends and family members to COVID-19. Each life is a devastating loss for our state,” Walz stated in the release. “We lower our flags to honor and remember those lives and commit slowing the spread of this deadly virus.”

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families, according to the release.

News

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of lives lost to COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths rise across the state; new cases reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs taken and other reports

Health Updates

Is Minnesota riding a coronavirus crest?

Elections & Campaigns

Kanye West submits Minnesota ballot petition

Elections & Campaigns

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Featured News

County board gives go-ahead for new wind turbine project

Featured News

A step toward a cure

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

Albert Lea welcomes new eye doctor

News

This Week in History: Relief given to areas affected by tornadoes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 17, 2020

News

COVID-19 nonprofit relief fund now available as grant

News

Community council, Minnesota Department of Health award new health equity grants for children

Education

MPCA seeks southern Minnesota schools for pilot bus project

Education

Mrs. Gerry’s awards scholarships

Health Updates

Employee mental health offered

News

Eagles Auxiliary members recognized

Albert Lea Tigers

Fall practice gets underway

Lake Mills

Lake Mills volleyball sets goals trying to continue a rich winning tradition

News

Northwood-Kensett gears up for cross country season with shoes to fill

News

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3rd death reported in Mower County; area counties report new cases